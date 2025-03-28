Houston vs Purdue Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The No. 4-seed Purdue Boilermakers (24-11) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (32-4) on Friday at 10:09 p.m. ET as the NCAA Tournament continues at Lucas Oil Stadium airing on TBS.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads

Houston vs. Purdue Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 28, 2025

Game time: 10:09 p.m. ET

10:09 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Lucas Oil Stadium

Houston vs. Purdue Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (69.5%)

Houston-Purdue spread (Houston -8.5) or total (131.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Houston vs. Purdue: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered 20 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

Purdue is 19-16-0 ATS this year.

Houston covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 57.7% of the time. That's more often than Purdue covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cougars have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 17 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

This season, the Boilermakers are 10-6-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Houston vs. Purdue: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in 30, or 88.2%, of the 34 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Cougars have won 22 of 24 games when listed as at least -461 or better on the moneyline.

Purdue has a 2-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Boilermakers have played as a moneyline underdog of +350 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 82.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Purdue Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston's +578 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.5 points per game (154th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per outing (first in college basketball).

LJ Cryer's 15.6 points per game lead Houston and are 222nd in the country.

Purdue is outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game, with a +250 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.7 points per game (79th in college basketball) and allows 70.6 per outing (134th in college basketball).

Purdue's leading scorer, Trey Kaufman-Renn, ranks 14th in college basketball, averaging 20.3 points per game.

The Cougars average 33 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) while conceding 26.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

J'wan Roberts' 6.3 rebounds per game lead the Cougars and rank 259th in college basketball play.

The Boilermakers win the rebound battle by 1.9 boards on average. They record 30.1 rebounds per game, 291st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.2.

Kaufman-Renn tops the team with 6.5 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 32nd in college basketball by averaging 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is second in college basketball, allowing 80.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Boilermakers rank 21st in college basketball averaging 104.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 226th, allowing 95 points per 100 possessions.

