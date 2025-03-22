Houston vs Gonzaga Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (31-4) and the No. 8 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-8) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena, starting at 8:40 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Gonzaga Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Game time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Arena: INTRUST Bank Arena

Houston vs. Gonzaga Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (64.9%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's Houston-Gonzaga spread (Houston -5.5) or total (139.5 points).

Houston vs. Gonzaga: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has compiled a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Gonzaga has put together a 15-19-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cougars sport a worse record against the spread at home (10-7-0) than they do in away games (7-3-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 4-10-0 record) than on the road (.600, 6-4-0).

Houston vs. Gonzaga: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in 29, or 87.9%, of the 33 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cougars have a mark of 25-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -205 or better on the moneyline.

This is the first game this season Gonzaga is the moneyline underdog.

The Bulldogs have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +168 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 67.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Gonzaga Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston outscores opponents by 16.4 points per game (scoring 74.3 per game to rank 158th in college basketball while giving up 57.9 per contest to rank first in college basketball) and has a +573 scoring differential overall.

LJ Cryer leads Houston, putting up 15.2 points per game (244th in the nation).

Gonzaga has a +582 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.1 points per game. It is putting up 86.7 points per game, second in college basketball, and is giving up 69.6 per contest to rank 95th in college basketball.

Graham Ike's 17.0 points per game paces Gonzaga and ranks 112th in college basketball.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 6.5 boards on average. They record 33.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 118th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.5 per outing.

J'wan Roberts tops the Cougars with 6.2 rebounds per game (279th in college basketball play).

The 34.9 rebounds per game the Bulldogs accumulate rank 38th in the nation, 6.1 more than the 28.8 their opponents pull down.

Ike is 120th in the nation with 7.4 rebounds per game, leading the Bulldogs.

Houston ranks 39th in college basketball by averaging 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 79.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs average 108.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in college basketball), and concede 87.3 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

