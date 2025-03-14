Houston vs BYU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (28-4, 19-1 Big 12) square off in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 4 seed BYU Cougars (24-8, 14-6 Big 12) on Friday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Houston vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (70.3%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Houston (-7.5) versus BYU on Friday. The total is set at 135.5 points for this game.

Houston vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

BYU has covered 19 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, BYU is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 14-11 ATS record Houston puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Houston Cougars have performed worse at home, covering 10 times in 17 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

Against the spread, the BYU Cougars have performed better at home (10-6-0) than away (6-5-0).

Houston has 12 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

BYU is 14-7-0 against the spread in Big 12 action this year.

Houston vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in 26, or 86.7%, of the 30 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Houston Cougars have a win-loss record of 22-2 when favored by -319 or better by bookmakers this year.

BYU has gone 5-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 71.4% of those games).

The BYU Cougars have played as a moneyline underdog of +255 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 76.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston's +507 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.3 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per contest (first in college basketball).

Houston's leading scorer, LJ Cryer, ranks 241st in the nation putting up 15.3 points per game.

BYU has a +353 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11 points per game. It is putting up 81.8 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and is allowing 70.8 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball.

Richie Saunders leads BYU, scoring 16.2 points per game (174th in college basketball).

The 32.7 rebounds per game the Houston Cougars average rank 142nd in the country, and are 6.4 more than the 26.3 their opponents collect per outing.

J'wan Roberts leads the Houston Cougars with 6.3 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball action).

The BYU Cougars win the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. They record 33.5 rebounds per game, 89th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 27.3.

Keba Keita's 7.8 rebounds per game lead the BYU Cougars and rank 76th in college basketball.

Houston ranks 35th in college basketball by averaging 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 80.6 points per 100 possessions.

The BYU Cougars average 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and allow 91.5 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

