Houston vs Arizona Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament Championship

The Big 12 champion will be named on Saturday when the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (28-4, 19-1 Big 12) and the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (21-11, 14-6 Big 12) play at 6 p.m. ET.

Houston vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Houston vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (70.4%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Houston-Arizona spread (Houston -7.5) or over/under (134.5 points).

Houston vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona has compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cougars sport a worse record against the spread at home (10-7-0) than they do in away games (7-3-0).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have performed better at home (9-7-0) than away (6-5-0).

Houston is 12-8-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, Arizona is 11-10-0 this year.

Houston vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in 26, or 86.7%, of the 30 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Cougars have come away with a win 22 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -330 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona is 3-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

The Wildcats have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +260 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 76.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +507 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.9 points per game. It is putting up 74.3 points per game to rank 158th in college basketball and is allowing 58.4 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

LJ Cryer leads Houston, putting up 15.3 points per game (240th in college basketball).

Arizona outscores opponents by 10.0 points per game (posting 82.2 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and allowing 72.2 per outing, 193rd in college basketball) and has a +318 scoring differential.

Caleb Love is 174th in college basketball with a team-leading 16.2 points per game.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 6.4 boards on average. They record 32.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 142nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.3 per outing.

J'wan Roberts leads the Cougars with 6.3 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball play).

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by 7.7 boards on average. They record 36.3 rebounds per game, 15th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.6.

Tobe Awaka leads the Wildcats with 7.9 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 35th in college basketball by averaging 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 80.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats' 102.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 45th in college basketball, and the 89.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 80th in college basketball.

