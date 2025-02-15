Houston vs Arizona Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Houston Cougars (20-4, 12-1 Big 12) will attempt to extend a six-game road winning streak when they take on the Arizona Wildcats (17-7, 11-2 Big 12) on February 15, 2025 at McKale Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Game time: 2:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Tucson, Arizona

Arena: McKale Center

Houston vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (52.8%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Houston-Arizona spread (Houston -1.5) or total (136.5 points).

Houston vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 14-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Houston (14-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (58.3%) than Arizona (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

The Cougars have a better record against the spread at home (10-4-0) than they do on the road (4-2-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wildcats have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 8-4-0 record) than on the road (.625, 5-3-0).

Houston has nine wins against the spread in 13 conference games this season.

Arizona is 9-5-0 against the spread in Big 12 games this year.

Houston vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in 19, or 82.6%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Cougars have won 18 of 22 games when listed as at least -115 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona has won 66.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-1).

The Wildcats have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 53.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +443 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.5 points per game. It is putting up 75.8 points per game to rank 134th in college basketball and is giving up 57.3 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

LJ Cryer's 14.3 points per game lead Houston and are 335th in the country.

Arizona outscores opponents by 12.5 points per game (posting 82.3 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and giving up 69.8 per contest, 117th in college basketball) and has a +299 scoring differential.

Caleb Love's 15.8 points per game leads Arizona and ranks 186th in the nation.

The 33.8 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 83rd in the country, and are 8.0 more than the 25.8 their opponents pull down per contest.

J'wan Roberts tops the team with 6.5 rebounds per game (229th in college basketball action).

The Wildcats come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.5 boards. They are collecting 37.3 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.8.

Tobe Awaka is 75th in the nation with 7.9 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Houston's 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 31st in college basketball, and the 78.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

The Wildcats rank 60th in college basketball with 101.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th defensively with 85.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

