2024 Houston Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

As part of their 2024 schedule, the Houston Cougars match up with Oklahoma on September 7 in what should be a competitive matchup. For the rest of the Cougars' college football schedule, keep reading.

Houston 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 UNLV August 31 - Cougars (-3.5) 55.5 2 @ Oklahoma September 7 - - - 3 Rice September 14 - - - 4 @ Cincinnati September 21 - - - 5 Iowa State September 28 - - - 6 @ TCU October 4 - - - 8 @ Kansas October 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Houston 2024 Schedule Insights

Houston is facing the 36th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total from last year).

The Cougars will have the 52nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this season (65).

According to its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year (56), Houston has the 50th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

The Cougars have eight teams who played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2024.

Houston has eight games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2023, including three teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.

Houston Betting Insights (2023)

Houston won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Cougars games.

Houston was listed as the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it lost both games.

See more analysis about Houston on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Houston Cougars on FanDuel today!