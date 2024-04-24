Horse Racing Best Bets for Wednesday 4/24/24

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

Horse Racing Best Bets

Winnin'onweekends looks the clear pick at the weights and seems set to be on the premises. He won on his first start this year and gets class relief after two lesser efforts. Warrior's Vendetta is another contender, whilst Runnin Joke is another to take into account after a recent front-running success. Bet Now at FanDuel

Ashima looks the standout in this starter allowance and is a straightforward pick. Retired Kathy is on a two-race winning streak but may have to settle for the runner-up spot this time, whilst Sadie The Goat can see out the three. Bet Now at FanDuel

Viva La Red sets a very high standard and looks the clear pick at the weights getting class relief in this allowance. Let's Duet is from a barn whose runners always need a second look here and is the one for the forecast. Awasef is an interesting runner on turf debut and has been working well lately. Bet Now at FanDuel

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!