Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 4/12/24

HARRODSBURG made a good impression in his first three starts last year and, though he hasn’t been seen since finishing third in a Grade 3 last summer, has an excellent chance on these terms. Abadin has joined an expert barn with similar types and looks the likeliest runner-up, whilst Dazzlemesilver can play a part at bigger odds. Bet Now at FanDuel

MASTER OF THE SEAS sets the standard on form and looks the one to beat in this Grade 1. Du Jour has to be respected for a powerful trainer/jockey combination and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home. Naval Power, from the same barn as the selection, has few miles on the clock and can see it out for third. Bet Now at FanDuel

LIPS SAY BLISS arrives on the back of a success in a similar contest last time and has fine claims after a good recent workout. Washington's Union has a decent chance on these terms and can emerge second best, whilst Midnight Raid has been in good form and shouldn't be ruled out either. Bet Now at FanDuel

