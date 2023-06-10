Horse Racing Best Bets for Friday 10/6/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#2 Greek Mojo - Gulfstream Park, R2 (1:20 PM EST)

Greek Mojo gets class relief returning to the dirt and holds better claims than most. Killargue's Girl is a contender at a big price on the pick of her form. Wildcat Lunita earned her diploma in the slop last time and demands respect as well.

#3 City Man - Belmont At The Big A, R4 (2:12 PM EST)

City Man has won a couple of New York-bred stakes races the last twice and looks up to making it a hat-trick here. Spirit of St Louis has made a positive start to his racing career and posted a good time when second on latest outing but may have to settle for more of the same. Jerry The Nipper can see out the 1-2-3 in his current vein of form.

#8 Lady Mia - Belmont At The Big A, R8 (4:20 PM EST)

Lady Mia had been off the track for over ten months when failing to justify favouritism on US debut last time but can take advantage of this easier assignment. Maddie's Grace broke her duck on reappearance and has run well both starts since, she should make her presence felt. Bustin Bullet had some excuses last time and deserves respect as well.

