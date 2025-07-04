2025 Suburban Stakes Preview

Key Takeaways:

The handicap division takes the stage Friday, July 4, at Saratoga in the Suburban Stakes (G2), a 1 ¼-mile race for horses aged four and up. The race drew a field of eight led by Locked, who is already a Grade 1 winner at this classic distance, in the Santa Anita Handicap (G1) back in March. The field is an intriguing mix of proven handicap-division leaders and runners who are hoping to break through at the graded level.

Originally run as the Suburban Handicap, the history of this race dates back to 1884, when it was inaugurated at the old Sheepshead Bay racetrack. It was moved to Belmont Park in 1913, where it has been run for most of the rest of its editions, except for brief stints at Empire City Race Track (1915), Aqueduct (1961-74, 1976), and Saratoga (2024-2025).

Though the race has been run at distances as short as nine furlongs and as long as one and a half miles, the mile and a quarter is the traditional trip for the Suburban. Given the 1 ½-mile oval at the track’s usual home, it starts on Belmont Park’s clubhouse turn when run there. However, with Belmont being under construction in 2024 and 2025, the race starts on the straight at Saratoga, just like the Travers and the Belmont Stakes.

The winners’ list is a veritable who’s who of horse racing history. Some of its greatest winners over the years include Salvator (1890), Beldame (1905), Triple Crown winner Assault (1947), Kelso (1961, 1963), Dr. Fager (1968), Forego (1975), and Easy Goer (1990).

Race Date: Friday, July 4

Friday, July 4 Track : Saratoga Race Course

: Saratoga Race Course Post Time : 6:19 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 6:19 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 1 ¼ miles on the dirt

: 1 ¼ miles on the dirt Age/Sex : ages four and up

: ages four and up Where to Watch : FanDuel Racing

: FanDuel Racing Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

Suburban Stakes Draw and Odds

This is the field for the Suburban Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each runner:

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Phileas Fogg Gustavo Rodriguez Kendrick Carmouche 5-1 2 Disarm Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 8-1 3 San Siro Brendan Walsh Luis Saez 20-1 4 Locked Todd Pletcher Jose Ortiz 8-5 5 Bendoog Bill Mott Jose Lezcano 12-1 6 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 15-1 7 Antiquarian Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 4-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Suburban Stakes Prep Race Results

The eight entrants come out of six different races. The one race with more than one last-out runner is the Pimlico Special (G3), a 1 3/16-mile race on May 16 at Pimlico. Awesome Aaron had his breakthrough that day, rallying from midpack to catch Phileas Fogg and win by three-quarters of a length. He faces Phileas Fogg again as well as San Siro, who chased on an even fourth after a pre-race shoe repair.

Three others come out of graded stakes. Antiquarian was most recently second behind Mystik Dan in the Blame (G3) at Churchill on May 31, showing late grit despite being green into the lane. Disarm was a well-beaten fourth behind First Mission in the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) on April 19 and has freshened up since, while Locked will try to rebound from an even fourth in the Alysheba (G2) behind stablemate Fierceness on May 2 at Churchill Downs.

Honor Marie also comes out of a race at Churchill Downs, the 1 ½-mile Isaac Murphy Marathon on April 30, a race which he rallied to win. The only one coming out of a non-stakes race is Bendoog, who snapped a series of second-place finishes with a victory in a 1 ⅛-mile allowance optional claimer at Aqueduct on May 4.

Suburban Stakes Contenders

These are the eight contenders, in order of their post positions:

Phileas Fogg: He has come into his best since being claimed into the barn of Gustavo Delgado last summer at Saratoga. Since then, he has never been out of the exacta in six starts, won two listed stakes at Aqueduct, and ran a close second in the Pimlico Special last out. The consistency is a plus, and the 1 ¼ miles suits him, though the question is how much speed goes with him—he will certainly go, but he is hemmed in on the fence, and there are several others with the speed to pester him. Disarm: On his best, he has some form at this distance: in four tries at 1 ¼ miles, he has never won but has never been out of the superfecta. He was second to Arcangelo in the 2023 Travers, going 1 ¼ miles at the Spa, and was also fourth in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. He also has versatility from a pace perspective, able to run a winning race either on the pace, stalking, or even rallying from midpack. All in all, he often finds one or two too good at this level and distance, but is consistent enough to use in exotics. San Siro: A new face at this kind of level, he stretched out nicely to run second in the Ben Ali (G3) going a mile and three-sixteenths at Keeneland two back. He wasn’t bad splitting the field in the Pimlico Special next out, given that he had a shoe repair before the race. He has tactical speed and won a 1 ¼-mile allowance last year, so there is some upside, but demands a price since he will need his absolute best to win this. Locked: The likely favorite and class of the field, Locked will try to bounce back from a disappointing fourth in the Alysheba last out. However, he did prove two back that he can run well over this classic distance, and his pace versatility is a strong asset. Furthermore, given that he tends to alternate his better efforts with his less impressive races, on that pattern, he is due for a better race. Bendoog: Second as the favorite in this race last year, he does not always win, but he usually runs a good race. He was second in four straight before his last-out allowance win, including three races in a row where he missed by a neck or less. That second-itis stretches out to this 1 ¼ mile trip in particular—he is winless in eight starts at the distance category, but has four seconds and two thirds. Basically, what you see is what you get with this six-year-old Bill Mott trainee: he’ll probably run a good race, but he is hard to trust on top. Honor Marie: He still has to answer the question of class, as he did not beat a particularly strong field in the Isaac Murphy Marathon last time out. However, it showed he has stamina, and the long race should give him fitness for this 1 ¼-mile trip. It’s also a positive that he rallied to win despite the fact that there wasn’t a very fast pace in the Isaac Murphy Marathon last out—as a confirmed closer, he has always seemed pace-dependent, though he was able to ride his class and stamina to victory that day. This is a tougher group, but the 1 ¼-mile distance should suit him well, and a run back to his last-out race makes him a contender. Antiquarian: The lightest-raced horse in the field, this son of 2019 Suburban winner Preservationist ran a good second in the Blame last out, especially considering that he was right near a sharp pace for the distance. He bore out and lost some ground there, and perhaps would have won had he not done that. He will need to keep that under control, show more focus this time. But, with this being just his eighth start ever and his third outing off a layoff, he has room to improve and show the class and stamina for this. Awesome Aaron: Claimed to the Norm Casse barn last fall for $40,000, it took him a while to put it all together, but Casse never lost faith, never dropping him for a tag through a sometimes tough winter at Oaklawn. The faith paid off—he won a second-level allowance in April, and followed that up with a score in the Pimlico Special, his first attempt at a distance like this. That proved he has stamina, tactical pace, and the ability to run without Lasix. The question is whether he can run back to that or will regress after the two best efforts of his career. But, Casse’s charges often come off a short freshening in good form, and if that’s the case, he can be a factor.

Suburban Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the Suburban Stakes?

A: The Suburban happens Friday, July 4, 2025, at 6:19 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Q: Where is the Suburban Stakes?

A: The 2025 Suburban happens at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. It is usually hosted at Belmont Park, but that track is under construction.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Suburban Stakes?

A: Two trainers have won five editions of the Suburban: Sam Hildreth between 1909 and 1924, and “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons between 1922 and 1958. Among trainers with horses entered in 2025, Todd Pletcher (Locked, Antiquarian) leads with four wins, including victories in the last three editions.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Suburban Stakes?

A: Locked was named the 8-5 morning-line favorite for the Suburban. On the strength of a Grade 1 win at this 1 ¼-mile distance, and the fact that he is trained by Todd Pletcher, Locked should hold as the favorite all the way until post time.

Q: Who is the best Suburban Stakes jockey?

A: Eddie Arcaro leads all jockeys with an impressive eight victories in the Suburban between 1945 and 1961. Among jockeys riding in the 2025 edition, John Velazquez and Irad Ortiz, Jr. lead with three each. Velazquez takes the call on Antiquarian, while Ortiz rides Awesome Aaron.

Q: Who won the Suburban Stakes in 2024?

A: Crupi won the 2024 Suburban for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. Pletcher sends out a pair: Antiquarian with John Velazquez in the irons, and Locked with Jose Ortiz riding. Irad Ortiz, Jr. takes the call on Awesome Aaron for Norm Casse.

