Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 3

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: MNMT and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (12-34) host the Washington Wizards (7-41) after losing four home games in a row. The Hornets are favored by 4 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 3, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -4 216.5 -176 +148

Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (68.9%)

Hornets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 22 times over 46 games with a set spread.

In the Wizards' 48 games this season, they have 18 wins against the spread.

Hornets games have gone over the total 17 times out of 48 chances this season.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (24 of 48 games with a set point total).

Charlotte sports a worse record against the spread at home (12-11-3) than it does on the road (10-8-2).

When it comes to point totals, the Hornets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total six times in 26 opportunities this season (23.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 11 times in 20 opportunities (55%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .400 (10-15-0). Away, it is .348 (8-14-1).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over more often at home (13 of 25, 52%) than away (11 of 23, 47.8%).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller averages 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown, with 3.9 made treys per contest.

Cody Martin is averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Mark Williams averages 15.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 59.8% from the field.

Josh Green averages 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 20.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (sixth in NBA).

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 55.1% of his shots from the field.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 12.2 points, 4.9 boards and 3.3 assists. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 27.1% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 11.5 points, 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks (seventh in league).

Bub Carrington averages 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is making 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

