Hornets vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Hornets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (14-45) are heavy, 12-point underdogs as they try to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (32-28) on Monday, March 3, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE. The over/under is 224 for the matchup.

Hornets vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -12 224 -649 +480

Hornets vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (68.1%)

Hornets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 31 times in 60 games with a set spread.

The Hornets are 28-26-5 against the spread this year.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 31 times out of 59 chances.

Hornets games this year have hit the over on 22 of 59 set point totals (37.3%).

Against the spread, Golden State has fared worse when playing at home, covering 15 times in 30 home games, and 16 times in 30 road games.

In terms of point totals, the Warriors hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 16 times in 30 opportunities this season (53.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 15 times in 30 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (14-13-2) than at home (14-13-3).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less often at home (eight of 30, 26.7%) than on the road (14 of 29, 48.3%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 24.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 4.5 made treys per contest (first in NBA).

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 5.9 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the field.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 10 points, 4.8 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Hornets receive 26.1 points per game from LaMelo Ball, plus 5.1 boards and 7 assists.

The Hornets are getting 15.7 points, 9.8 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Mark Williams.

The Hornets get 21 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Per game, Moussa Diabate gives the Hornets 5.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

