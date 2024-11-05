Hornets vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSDET

The Charlotte Hornets (2-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (3-5) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at Spectrum Center as only 2-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Hornets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -2 -110 -110 221.5 -110 -110 -142 +120

Hornets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (54.9%)

Hornets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-4-1).

The Pistons are 5-2-1 against the spread this season.

Hornets games have gone over the total twice out of eight chances this season.

Pistons games this season have gone over the total in two of eight opportunities (25%).

This season, Detroit is 2-1-1 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-1-0 ATS (.750).

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over more often at home (two of four, 50%) than on the road (zero of four, 0%).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 28.6 points, 4.6 boards and 5.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tre Mann is averaging 17.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 boards.

Miles Bridges is averaging 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Nick Richards is averaging 11.0 points, 10.0 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).

Cody Martin is averaging 10.0 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.3 points for the Pistons, plus 6.4 boards and 7.4 assists.

The Pistons are getting 19.6 points, 4.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Jaden Ivey.

The Pistons receive 13.0 points per game from Tobias Harris, plus 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The Pistons are receiving 9.0 points, 10.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

Isaiah Stewart averages 3.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the field.

