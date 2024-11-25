Hornets vs. Magic NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 25

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSFL

The Charlotte Hornets (6-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (11-7) on Monday, November 25, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSFL. The matchup's point total is set at 211.5.

Hornets vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -4.5 211.5 -178 +150

Hornets vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (71.8%)

Hornets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have compiled a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have nine wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

This season, Magic games have hit the over eight times out of 16 chances.

Hornets games this season have gone over the point total 43.8% of the time (seven out of 16 games with a set point total).

Orlando has done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-1-0) than it has in road tilts (3-7-0).

The Magic have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (37.5%) than away games (50%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results away (5-3-0) than at home (4-3-1).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 37.5% of the time at home (three of eight), and 50% of the time away (four of eight).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 23.6 points, 5.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Jalen Suggs averages 14.7 points, 4.4 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 40.7% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Moritz Wagner averages 12.9 points, 4.5 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 54.3% from the floor.

Anthony Black is averaging 8.8 points, 2.7 boards and 4.6 assists.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 6.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 70% from the field.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 30.2 points for the Hornets, plus 4.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Brandon Miller averages 19.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 3.8 treys per game (seventh in NBA).

The Hornets are receiving 10.4 points, 5.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Grant Williams.

Miles Bridges averages 16 points, 6.5 boards and 3 assists. He is making 42.5% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Hornets get 8.9 points per game from Cody Martin, plus 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

