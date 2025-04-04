Hornets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Hornets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

The Sacramento Kings (36-40) are big, 10.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (19-57) on Friday, April 4, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is 221.5.

Hornets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -10.5 221.5 -500 +385

Hornets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (61.6%)

Hornets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 31 times in 76 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have played 76 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

This season, Kings games have hit the over 41 times.

Hornets games this year have gone over the point total 38.2% of the time (29 out of 76 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Sacramento has fared worse at home, covering 14 times in 38 home games, and 17 times in 38 road games.

The Kings have gone over the total in 23 of 38 home games (60.5%), compared to 18 of 38 road games (47.4%).

This year, Charlotte is 18-17-3 at home against the spread (.474 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-19-2 ATS (.447).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (28.9%, 11 of 38) compared to away (47.4%, 18 of 38).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19 points, 6 assists and 14 boards.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Zach LaVine averages 22.8 points, 4.4 boards and 4.2 assists.

Malik Monk is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1.4 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 20.6 points, 7.7 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 61.5% of his shots from the floor.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 5.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 59.6% of his shots from the field.

The Hornets are getting 8.1 points, 7.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic.

Nick Smith's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 2 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

