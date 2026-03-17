Hornets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (34-34) host the Miami Heat (38-30) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Spectrum Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. The Hornets are 4-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The point total is 234.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -4 234.5 -168 +142

Hornets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (57.5%)

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 40 times in 68 games with a set spread.

The Heat are 41-26-1 against the spread this season.

This season, 26 of the Hornets' games have gone over the point total.

Heat games this year have gone over the point total 37 times in 68 opportunities (54.4%).

Charlotte has done a better job covering the spread in road games (22-15-0) than it has at home (18-12-1).

The Hornets have gone over the over/under in 10 of 31 home games (32.3%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in 16 of 37 matchups (43.2%).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (21-14-0). Away, it is .606 (20-12-1).

Heat games have finished above the over/under 54.3% of the time at home (19 of 35), and 54.5% of the time away (18 of 33).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 3.4 assists and 5.3 boards.

Miles Bridges is averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 8.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 20 points for the Heat, plus 9.7 boards and 2.9 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.1 points, 5.2 boards and 4.7 assists. He is also making 49.9% of his shots from the field.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.3 points, 9.4 boards and 0.6 assists. He is making 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Heat receive 22.5 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Per game, Davion Mitchell provides the Heat 9 points, 2.7 boards and 6.6 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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