Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

Hornets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Atlanta Hawks (32-36) visit the Charlotte Hornets (17-50) at Spectrum Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The Hawks are 6.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is 236.

Hornets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -6.5 236 -260 +215

Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (59.3%)

Hornets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have compiled a 32-36-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hornets have played 67 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

Hawks games have gone over the total 39 times out of 67 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 24 times in 67 opportunities (35.8%).

At home, Atlanta has a worse record against the spread (15-19-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (17-17-0).

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 34 home matchups (58.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 19 of 34 games (55.9%).

This year, Charlotte is 16-15-3 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-15-2 ATS (.485).

Hornets games have gone above the over/under 26.5% of the time at home (nine of 34), and 45.5% of the time on the road (15 of 33).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers on the season are 24 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Dyson Daniels averages 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 12.8 points, 8.5 boards and 2.2 assists.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 5 assists and 10 boards.

Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 11.7 points, 1.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 21.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 5.1 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. He is draining 40.2% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.8 treys.

Per game, Mark Williams provides the Hornets 15.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Moussa Diabate averages 5.3 points, 6.5 boards and 0.9 assists. He is draining 58.5% of his shots from the floor.

Josh Green's numbers on the season are 7.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

