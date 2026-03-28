Hornets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE, NBCS-PH, and WSOC 9

The Charlotte Hornets (39-34) are 6-point favorites as they attempt to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (40-33) on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE, NBCS-PH, and WSOC 9. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Hornets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -6 230.5 -210 +176

Hornets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (71.3%)

Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 45 times over 73 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have 36 wins against the spread in 73 games this year.

Hornets games have gone over the total 28 times this season.

76ers games this season have hit the over 38 times in 73 opportunities (52.1%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 36 home games, and 22 times in 37 road games.

The Hornets have eclipsed the over/under in 12 of 36 home games (33.3%). They've fared better in away games, eclipsing the total in 16 of 37 matchups (43.2%).

Philadelphia has performed better against the spread away (20-14-1) than at home (16-21-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 19 of 38 times at home (50%), and 19 of 35 on the road (54.3%).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 19.7 points, 4.8 boards and 7.1 assists.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Miles Bridges averages 17.2 points, 5.9 boards and 3.3 assists.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 5 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers (ninth in NBA).

Moussa Diabate averages 8.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 62.7% from the field.

76ers Leaders

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists for the 76ers.

Per game, Quentin Grimes gives the 76ers 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Joel Embiid averages 26.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 assists. He is sinking 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Dominick Barlow's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 53.7% of his shots from the field.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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