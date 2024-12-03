Hornets vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 3

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (6-14) are 5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a five-game losing streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (4-14) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSSE. The over/under is 208.5 for the matchup.

Hornets vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -5 208.5 -198 +166

Hornets vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (66.4%)

Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are 5-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have 11 wins against the spread in 20 games this year.

76ers games have gone over the total nine times out of 20 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 35% of the time (seven out of 20 games with a set point total).

At home, Philadelphia owns a worse record against the spread (2-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (3-6-0).

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in five of nine home matchups (55.6%). In away games, they have hit the over in four of nine games (44.4%).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread away (5-3-0) than at home (6-4-2) this season.

Hornets games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (three times out of 12) than on the road (four of eight) this year.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jared McCain is averaging 16 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 9.7 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 43.7% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the field.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 31.1 points, 5.4 boards and 6.9 assists for the Hornets.

Brandon Miller averages 20.6 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 3.8 triples per contest (eighth in league).

The Hornets receive 8.6 points per game from Cody Martin, plus 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Grant Williams averages 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Per game, Miles Bridges provides the Hornets 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

