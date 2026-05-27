Home Run Predictions Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Chase DeLauter (+630)

Brandon Lowe (+360)

Wilyer Abreu (+470)

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best Home Run Bets: HR Props and Picks for Today

Nationals at Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Chase DeLauter +630 View more odds in Sportsbook

Miles Mikolas is expected to draw the start today for the Washington Nationals, and that makes the Cleveland Guardians an appealing team in the HR market.

Since the start of 2025, Mikolas owns a 4.72 SIERA and 15.0% strikeout rate while allowing a 40.8% fly-ball rate. The veteran RHP has a gigantic homer issue this season, letting up 2.12 jacks per nine innings, and lefty bats have tagged him for 2.28 home runs per nine along with a 40.7% hard-hit rate.

Chase DeLauter has slowed since his otherworldly start to the campaign. However, he's still got a .344 wOBA with a slightly higher walk rate (11.6%) than K rate (11.2%).

As if the matchup with Mikolas wasn't good enough, the Nats' relievers rank fifth-worst in xFIP this year.

Cubs at Pirates, 6:40 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Brandon Lowe +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jameson Taillon's fly-ball ways push me toward Brandon Lowe to leave the yard.

Taillon has conceded a 50.3% fly-ball rate this year, and that's led to an eye-popping 2.77 homers per nine. Left-handed hitters are hammering him to the tune of a .384 wOBA, 44.9% hard-hit rate, 56.4% fly-ball rate and 3.42 bombs per nine.

Enter Lowe, who is at his best against righties, with 10 of his 13 home runs coming in the split. He's got a huge .429 wOBA against RHPs along with a 44.7% fly-ball rate.

After Taillon, Lowe gets to face a Chicago Cubs bullpen that has given up the third-most home runs per nine over the past 30 days.

Add in the wind blowing out to center, and Lowe checks a lot of boxes.

Braves at Red Sox, 6:45 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Wilyer Abreu +470 View more odds in Sportsbook

At first glance, a date with Bryce Elder doesn't seem like a good matchup for homers. But once you dig into Elder's numbers, things start to look more appealing.

Elder, a right-hander, is allowing the highest fly-ball rate of his career (36.2%) but is giving up fewer homers than he ever has (0.66 HRs/9) thanks to a lucky 7.4% home-run-to-fly-ball rate, which is well off his 16.0% clip from 2024-2025. He's due to start giving up more dingers, and with Elder surrendering a much higher fly-ball rate to lefties (42.4%) than righties (25.7%), I want to hone in on the lefties for the Boston Red Sox.

Wilyer Abreu is running a solid .349 wOBA overall with a 49.5% fly-ball rate against right-handers. For his career, he's been much more productive against righties (.348 wOBA) than lefties (.311).

After Elder departs, Abreu will see an Atlanta Braves bullpen that has allowed the sixth-most home runs per nine over the last 30 days.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.