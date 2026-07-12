World Cup Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets France vs Spain & England vs Argentina

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🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL ROUND · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Semifinals: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
France vs Spain (Tuesday) · England vs Argentina (Wednesday) · Both semifinals covered
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Both remaining semifinal matchups are now set. France meets Spain on Tuesday in what many consider the dream final-four pairing, while England renews a historic rivalry with defending champions Argentina on Wednesday — their first World Cup meeting since 2002. Below, full coverage of both.
Semifinal 1
🇫🇷 France vs Spain 🇪🇸
Tuesday, July 14 · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · FOX
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The two top-ranked teams in the world, both unbeaten, in a rematch of the Euro 2024 semifinal (Spain won 2-1). France sits on a perfect record; Spain is back in the semis for the first time since winning it all in 2010. Mbappé carries a minor ankle knock from the quarterfinal but is expected to play; Yamal has had a quiet tournament by his own standards but is trending upward.
🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1
Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Koné, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Doué; Mbappé ⭐⚠️ (c)
Tchouaméni still not fully fit
🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3
Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Ruiz; Yamal ⚠️, Oyarzabal ⭐, Baena
N. Williams and Pino both out since group stage
⭐ Best Bets — France vs Spain
Best Bet #1
France To Qualify
Covers reg, ET and pens
-144
Best Bet #2 · Board Favorite
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET)
Ankle knock expected to be manageable
-105
Best Bet #3 · Spain's Top Play
Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET)
Spain's leading scorer this tournament
+180
Best Bet #4 · Bigger Payout
Kylian Mbappé — First Goalscorer (incl. ET)
Same read, considerably bigger multiplier
+330
🎯 Popular SGP · "Les Bleus March On"
France To Qualify + Mbappé Anytime (incl. ET) + Yamal Anytime (incl. ET)
🏆 Our Prediction
France 2–1 Spain
Mbappé and Olise combine in a tight, high-quality semifinal, but Spain's proven late-game resilience means they find a goal of their own. Confidence: Medium.
Semifinal 2
🏴 England vs Argentina 🇦🇷
Wednesday, July 15 · 3:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX
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A historic rivalry renewed for the first time at a World Cup since 2002. Both sides needed extra time to reach this stage — England beat Norway 2-1 with a Bellingham brace (the first player to score 2+ in consecutive knockout matches since Maradona in 1986), and Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 with Álvarez and Lautaro both scoring in extra time. Messi sits on 8 tournament goals, tied with Mbappé, and has scored in every knockout round so far. Bookmakers widely favor Under 2.5 and BTTS No here — a real contrast to the higher-scoring expectations in France-Spain.
⚠️ Team News
Ezri Konsa is suspended for England — Jarell Quansah is in line to deputize. Declan Rice was subbed at halftime vs Norway, a minor fitness question worth monitoring. No major fresh injuries reported for Argentina, whose squad looks largely fit after the quarterfinal.
🏴 England · 4-2-3-1
Pickford; James, Quansah ✅, Guéhi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice ⚠️; Saka, Bellingham ⭐, Gordon; Kane ⭐ (c)
Konsa suspended, Quansah deputizes
🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2
E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, E. Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi ⭐ (c), Álvarez/Lautaro
Squad largely fit, no fresh injuries
⭐ Best Bets — England vs Argentina
Best Bet #1
England To Qualify
Covers reg, ET and pens
-130
Best Bet #2 · Board's Shortest Price
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET)
England's clinical focal point
+120
Best Bet #3 · Essentially A Co-Favorite
Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET)
8 tournament goals, scored in every knockout round
+130
Best Bet #4 · Genuinely Underrated
Jude Bellingham — First Goalscorer (incl. ET)
First to score 2+ in back-to-back knockouts since Maradona '86
+750
🎯 Popular SGP · "On The Mark"
Messi + Kane + Bellingham + Álvarez all 2+ Shots on Target (incl. ET)
🏆 Our Prediction
Argentina 2–1 England
The market marginally favors England, but Argentina's experience, Messi's continued knockout-round scoring streak, and the reigning champions' knack for finding a way edge this one. Expect a tense, low-scoring semifinal decided by a single moment rather than an avalanche of goals. Confidence: Medium.
🏆 The Road to the Final
The winner of France vs Spain meets the winner of England vs Argentina in the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19.
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FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Semifinals
Bet Both Semifinals on FanDuel
France -144 · England -130 · Mbappé & Kane both favored
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Spain: To Qualify France -144 / Spain +118 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Mbappé -105, Oyarzabal +180, Dembélé +220, Yamal +220, Olise +280, Doué +290 · First Goalscorer (incl. ET): Mbappé +330, Oyarzabal +600, Yamal +700, Dembélé +700 · To Score 2+ (incl. ET): Mbappé +550, Oyarzabal +1300 · England vs Argentina: To Qualify England -130 / Argentina +106 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane +120, Messi +130, Alvarez +220, Bellingham +280, Rashford +360, Gordon +390 · First Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane +350, Messi +380, Alvarez +650, Bellingham +750 · To Score 2+ (incl. ET): Kane +800, Messi +900 · Ezri Konsa suspended for England, Jarell Quansah to deputize · Kylian Mbappe carrying a minor ankle knock, expected to play · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both out for Spain · France vs Spain: Tuesday July 14, 3:00 PM ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · England vs Argentina: Wednesday July 15, 3:00 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · FOX/Telemundo · Winners meet in the Final, Sunday July 19 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER