FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

World Cup Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets France vs Spain & England vs Argentina

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

World Cup Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets France vs Spain & England vs Argentina
World Cup 2026 Semifinals: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | France vs Spain & England vs Argentina
🏆
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL ROUND · ALL ODDS FANDUEL

Semifinals: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

France vs Spain (Tuesday) · England vs Argentina (Wednesday) · Both semifinals covered

Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook

Both remaining semifinal matchups are now set. France meets Spain on Tuesday in what many consider the dream final-four pairing, while England renews a historic rivalry with defending champions Argentina on Wednesday — their first World Cup meeting since 2002. Below, full coverage of both.

Semifinal 1
🇫🇷 France vs Spain 🇪🇸
Tuesday, July 14 · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · FOX
📖 Preview

The two top-ranked teams in the world, both unbeaten, in a rematch of the Euro 2024 semifinal (Spain won 2-1). France sits on a perfect record; Spain is back in the semis for the first time since winning it all in 2010. Mbappé carries a minor ankle knock from the quarterfinal but is expected to play; Yamal has had a quiet tournament by his own standards but is trending upward.

🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1
Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Koné, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Doué; Mbappé ⭐⚠️ (c)
Tchouaméni still not fully fit
🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3
Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Ruiz; Yamal ⚠️, Oyarzabal ⭐, Baena
N. Williams and Pino both out since group stage

⭐ Best Bets — France vs Spain

Best Bet #1
France To Qualify
Covers reg, ET and pens
-144
Best Bet #2 · Board Favorite
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET)
Ankle knock expected to be manageable
-105
Best Bet #3 · Spain's Top Play
Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET)
Spain's leading scorer this tournament
+180
Best Bet #4 · Bigger Payout
Kylian Mbappé — First Goalscorer (incl. ET)
Same read, considerably bigger multiplier
+330
🎯 Popular SGP · "Les Bleus March On"
France To Qualify + Mbappé Anytime (incl. ET) + Yamal Anytime (incl. ET)
1,810 bets placed
+1041
🏆 Our Prediction
France 2–1 Spain
Mbappé and Olise combine in a tight, high-quality semifinal, but Spain's proven late-game resilience means they find a goal of their own. Confidence: Medium.
Semifinal 2
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs Argentina 🇦🇷
Wednesday, July 15 · 3:00 PM ET · Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta · FOX
📖 Preview

A historic rivalry renewed for the first time at a World Cup since 2002. Both sides needed extra time to reach this stage — England beat Norway 2-1 with a Bellingham brace (the first player to score 2+ in consecutive knockout matches since Maradona in 1986), and Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 with Álvarez and Lautaro both scoring in extra time. Messi sits on 8 tournament goals, tied with Mbappé, and has scored in every knockout round so far. Bookmakers widely favor Under 2.5 and BTTS No here — a real contrast to the higher-scoring expectations in France-Spain.

⚠️ Team News
Ezri Konsa is suspended for England — Jarell Quansah is in line to deputize. Declan Rice was subbed at halftime vs Norway, a minor fitness question worth monitoring. No major fresh injuries reported for Argentina, whose squad looks largely fit after the quarterfinal.
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England · 4-2-3-1
Pickford; James, Quansah ✅, Guéhi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice ⚠️; Saka, Bellingham ⭐, Gordon; Kane ⭐ (c)
Konsa suspended, Quansah deputizes
🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2
E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, E. Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi ⭐ (c), Álvarez/Lautaro
Squad largely fit, no fresh injuries

⭐ Best Bets — England vs Argentina

Best Bet #1
England To Qualify
Covers reg, ET and pens
-130
Best Bet #2 · Board's Shortest Price
Harry Kane — Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET)
England's clinical focal point
+120
Best Bet #3 · Essentially A Co-Favorite
Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET)
8 tournament goals, scored in every knockout round
+130
Best Bet #4 · Genuinely Underrated
Jude Bellingham — First Goalscorer (incl. ET)
First to score 2+ in back-to-back knockouts since Maradona '86
+750
🎯 Popular SGP · "On The Mark"
Messi + Kane + Bellingham + Álvarez all 2+ Shots on Target (incl. ET)
318 bets placed
+3107
🏆 Our Prediction
Argentina 2–1 England
The market marginally favors England, but Argentina's experience, Messi's continued knockout-round scoring streak, and the reigning champions' knack for finding a way edge this one. Expect a tense, low-scoring semifinal decided by a single moment rather than an avalanche of goals. Confidence: Medium.
🏆 The Road to the Final

The winner of France vs Spain meets the winner of England vs Argentina in the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Semifinals
Bet Both Semifinals on FanDuel
France -144 · England -130 · Mbappé & Kane both favored
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Spain: To Qualify France -144 / Spain +118 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Mbappé -105, Oyarzabal +180, Dembélé +220, Yamal +220, Olise +280, Doué +290 · First Goalscorer (incl. ET): Mbappé +330, Oyarzabal +600, Yamal +700, Dembélé +700 · To Score 2+ (incl. ET): Mbappé +550, Oyarzabal +1300 · England vs Argentina: To Qualify England -130 / Argentina +106 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane +120, Messi +130, Alvarez +220, Bellingham +280, Rashford +360, Gordon +390 · First Goalscorer (incl. ET): Kane +350, Messi +380, Alvarez +650, Bellingham +750 · To Score 2+ (incl. ET): Kane +800, Messi +900 · Ezri Konsa suspended for England, Jarell Quansah to deputize · Kylian Mbappe carrying a minor ankle knock, expected to play · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both out for Spain · France vs Spain: Tuesday July 14, 3:00 PM ET, AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · England vs Argentina: Wednesday July 15, 3:00 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA · FOX/Telemundo · Winners meet in the Final, Sunday July 19 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

World Cup semifinals predictions, picks, lineup predictions and best bets for next week. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup