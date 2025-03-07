Hofstra vs N.C. A&T Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 11 seed Hofstra Pride (14-17, 6-12 CAA) head into the CAA tournament against the No. 14 seed North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-24, 3-15 CAA) on Friday at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Hofstra vs. N.C. A&T Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Friday's Hofstra-N.C. A&T spread (Hofstra -6.5) or over/under (125.5 points).

Hofstra vs. N.C. A&T: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Hofstra has put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

N.C. A&T has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Hofstra (1-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (16.7%) than N.C. A&T (8-8) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (50%).

The Pride have done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-8-0) than they have in home games (4-7-0).

The Aggies' winning percentage against the spread at home is .231 (3-10-0). Away, it is .588 (10-7-0).

Hofstra has beaten the spread seven times in 18 conference games.

N.C. A&T has six wins against the spread in 18 CAA games this year.

Hofstra vs. N.C. A&T: Moneyline Betting Stats

Hofstra has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win five times (29.4%) in those games.

This season, the Pride have come away with a win one time in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or shorter on the moneyline.

N.C. A&T has won four of the 27 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (14.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, the Aggies have a 1-15 record (winning only 6.2% of their games).

Hofstra has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hofstra vs. N.C. A&T Head-to-Head Comparison

Hofstra outscores opponents by 1.4 points per game (scoring 66.6 per game to rank 340th in college basketball while giving up 65.2 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball) and has a +44 scoring differential overall.

Hofstra's leading scorer, Cruz Davis, ranks 313th in the nation scoring 14.5 points per game.

N.C. A&T has a -204 scoring differential, falling short by 6.6 points per game. It is putting up 69.6 points per game, 294th in college basketball, and is giving up 76.2 per contest to rank 297th in college basketball.

Jahnathan Lamothe's 13.6 points per game leads N.C. A&T and ranks 429th in the country.

The Pride rank 179th in college basketball at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.5 their opponents average.

Michael Graham leads the Pride with eight rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball play).

The Aggies come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. They are pulling down 32 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 35.7.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis averages 9.3 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) to lead the Aggies.

Hofstra averages 90.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (303rd in college basketball), and gives up 88.9 points per 100 possessions (74th in college basketball).

The Aggies rank 330th in college basketball with 88.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 280th defensively with 96.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

