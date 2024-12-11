Heat vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (12-10) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they try to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (7-18) on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSUN. The point total in the matchup is set at 222.5.

Heat vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -10.5 222.5 -559 +420

Heat vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (78.7%)

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Heat are 11-10-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 16-9-0 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 13 times out of 25 chances this season.

The Raptors have gone over the point total 48% of the time this year (12 of 25 games with a set point total).

Miami sports a better record against the spread in home games (6-5-0) than it does in road games (5-5-1).

At home, the Heat go over the over/under 63.6% of the time (seven of 11 games). They've hit the over in 54.5% of games on the road (six of 11 contests).

Toronto has performed better against the spread at home (9-4-0) than away (7-5-0) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have gone over eight of 13 times at home (61.5%), and four of 12 away (33.3%).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 16 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Tyler Herro is averaging 24.2 points, 5 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 19 points, 5.4 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

Terry Rozier is averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Jakob Poeltl averages 15.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also draining 59.3% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).

RJ Barrett averages 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is also making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

The Raptors are receiving 20.6 points, 8.4 boards and 7.4 assists per game from Scottie Barnes.

Ochai Agbaji averages 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is making 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 45.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Per game, Gradey Dick gives the Raptors 17.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

