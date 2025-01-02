Heat vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Heat vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSIN

The Miami Heat (17-14) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (16-18) as just 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSUN and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Heat vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -1.5 224.5 -122 +104

Heat vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (55.9%)

Heat vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Heat are 15-14-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 13-19-2 this year.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 17 times out of 34 chances.

Pacers games this year have gone over the point total 64.7% of the time (22 out of 34 games with a set point total).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread at home (8-6-1) than it has in road tilts (7-8-1).

Looking at point totals, the Heat hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total eight times in 15 opportunities this season (53.3%). In away games, they have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

This year, Indiana is 5-8-1 at home against the spread (.357 winning percentage). Away, it is 8-11-1 ATS (.400).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (11 times out of 14) than away (11 of 20) this year.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4 made treys (second in NBA).

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 9.9 boards and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the field.

Jimmy Butler averages 18 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.4 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 8.7 points, 2.2 assists and 4.6 boards.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 3.7 boards and 8.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

The Pacers receive 19.9 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is draining 48.7% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

The Pacers get 16.8 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 6.2 boards and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 2.6 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He is draining 55.1% of his shots from the floor.

