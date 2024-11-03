Heat vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Heat vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (3-2) hit the court against the Sacramento Kings (3-3) as just 3-point favorites on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 8:15 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSUN. The matchup's over/under is set at 224.

Heat vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3 -110 -110 224 -110 -110 -142 +120

Heat vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (61.5%)

Heat vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread twice over five games with a set spread.

The Kings have two wins against the spread in six games this season.

Heat games have gone over the total twice out of six chances this season.

Kings games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

Heat Leaders

Jimmy Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.6 assists and 5.6 boards.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 15.2 points, 8.6 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 5 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 43.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers.

Terry Rozier averages 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 40% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 13 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 62.2% of his shots from the field (seventh in league) and 50% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 trey.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gets the Kings 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (third in league) and 0.3 blocks.

De'Aaron Fox averages 23.5 points, 5.2 boards and 5.7 assists. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 26.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Per game, Keegan Murray gives the Kings 14.5 points, 8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Malik Monk averages 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

