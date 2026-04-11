Heat vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN, FDSSE, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network

The Atlanta Hawks (46-35) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Miami Heat (42-39) on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET. The Hawks are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 243.5.

Heat vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -6.5 243.5 -245 +200

Heat vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (62.3%)

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 44 times this season (44-37-0).

The Heat are 45-35-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over 40 times.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 47 of 81 set point totals (58%).

Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread at home (21-20-0) than it does in road games (23-17-0).

The Hawks have eclipsed the total in 17 of 41 home games (41.5%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in 23 of 40 matchups (57.5%).

Miami has performed better against the spread away (23-17-1) than at home (22-18-0) this season.

Heat games have finished above the over/under 57.5% of the time at home (23 of 40), and 58.5% of the time on the road (24 of 41).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.5 points, 10.3 boards and 7.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 assists and 6.8 boards.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 48% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.3 boards.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo provides the Heat 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.2 points, 5.1 boards and 4.7 assists. He is also draining 50.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat are receiving 11 points, 9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Kel'el Ware.

The Heat are getting 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

The Heat receive 21.7 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists.

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