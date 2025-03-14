Heat vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

The Miami Heat (29-36) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Boston Celtics (47-19) on Friday, March 14, 2025 at Kaseya Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV, FDSSUN, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 214.5 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -7.5 214.5 -300 +245

Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (61.5%)

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 30-35-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 28-34-3 this year.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 30 times out of 65 chances.

Heat games this season have gone over the point total 34 times in 65 opportunities (52.3%).

Boston has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (15-20-0) than it does in away games (15-15-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the total in 19 of 35 home games (54.3%), compared to 11 of 31 road games (35.5%).

This season, Miami is 15-15-1 at home against the spread (.484 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-19-2 ATS (.382).

Heat games have gone above the over/under more often at home (19 times out of 31) than on the road (15 of 34) this season.

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27.2 points, 8.8 boards and 5.9 assists, shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made treys per contest (fourth in league).

Jaylen Brown averages 23 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 46% from the floor and 31.6% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 16.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.1 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo gets the Heat 17.6 points, 10 boards and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Tyler Herro gives the Heat 23.9 points, 5.4 boards and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Heat are getting 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Terry Rozier's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 40.1% of his shots from the field and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Heat are getting 11.2 points, 2.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

