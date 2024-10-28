Hawks vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MNMT and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) host the Washington Wizards (0-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 28, 2024. The Wizards are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -7.5 -110 -110 233.5 -110 -110 -319 +260

Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (73.9%)

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hawks won 29 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 53 times.

The Wizards went 26-25-3 as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 45 times in Hawks games.

There were 43 Wizards games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

Atlanta sported a better record against the spread in home games (15-26-0) than it did in away games (14-27-0) last season.

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home was .341 (14-25-2) last year. On the road, it was .561 (23-17-1).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers last season were 25.7 points, 2.8 boards and 10.8 assists per contest. He also drained 43% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples.

Per game, Bogdan Bogdanovic collected 16.9 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists. He also put up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He made 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Johnson's numbers last season were 16 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He made 51.1% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Last season, De'Andre Hunter collected 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He sank 45.9% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Wizards Leaders

Kyle Kuzma averaged 22.2 points last season, plus 4.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 12.2 points, 8.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 55.9% from the floor.

Jordan Poole collected 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Corey Kispert put up 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Saddiq Bey averaged 13.7 points, 1.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

