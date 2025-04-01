Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE

The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (36-38) on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 239.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -6.5 239 -260 +215

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (67%)

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 37 times this season (37-37-0).

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 41-33-1 this season.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 44 times out of 75 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over 37 times in 75 opportunities (49.3%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread on the road (20-18-0) than it has in home games (17-19-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Hawks hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 22 times in 36 opportunities this season (61.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 22 times in 38 opportunities (57.9%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.579, 22-16-0 record) than away (.514, 19-17-1).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 38) than away (17 of 37) this year.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 24.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 assists.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 3.1 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the field (10th in NBA).

Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 12.4 points, 1.2 assists and 3.7 boards.

Caris LeVert is averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 16.3 points, 7 boards and 3.8 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is draining 42.6% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.1 treys.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 4.3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Trail Blazers receive 11.1 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 6.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is making 54% of his shots from the field.

