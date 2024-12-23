Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSN

The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-13) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at State Farm Arena as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSN. The matchup has a point total of 225.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -3.5 225 -172 +144

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (59.6%)

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread 11 times in 27 games with a set spread.

The Hawks have 11 wins against the spread in 29 games this season.

Timberwolves games have gone over the total 13 times out of 29 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over 19 times in 29 opportunities (65.5%).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-6-0) than it has in home games (4-10-0).

The Timberwolves have hit the over on the total in seven of 14 home games (50%), compared to six of 13 road games (46.2%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .286 (4-10-0). On the road, it is .467 (7-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have finished over more often at home (11 of 14, 78.6%) than away (eight of 15, 53.3%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 25.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.3 made treys (second in league).

Julius Randle is averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 10.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 64.7% from the field (third in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 12 points, 1.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels' numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44% from the floor and 32.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 21.6 points, 3.9 boards and 12.2 assists. He is also draining 39% of his shots from the floor and 32% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Hawks receive 19.5 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10.1 boards and 5.5 assists.

The Hawks get 13.1 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 5 boards and 3.4 assists.

Clint Capela averages 10 points, 9.3 boards and 1.2 assists. He is draining 57.3% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

The Hawks get 11.3 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

