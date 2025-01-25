Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: SportsNet and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (22-22) are favored (-3.5) to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (12-32) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs on SportsNet and FDSSE. The point total is 234.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -3.5 234.5 -168 +142

Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (69.8%)

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 18 times this season (18-26-0).

The Raptors are 23-19-2 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 27 times this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the point total 23 times in 44 opportunities (52.3%).

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered eight times in 20 games at home, and it has covered 10 times in 24 games when playing on the road.

The Hawks have gone over the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 15 of 20 home matchups (75%). In away games, they have hit the over in 12 of 24 games (50%).

Toronto has been better against the spread at home (14-8-1) than on the road (9-11-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more often at home (13 of 23, 56.5%) than on the road (10 of 21, 47.6%).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 22.9 points, 3.3 boards and 11.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 3.1 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Clint Capela averages 9.5 points, 9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 55.6% from the field.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Raptors Leaders

RJ Barrett averages 22.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is also draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Jakob Poeltl averages 14.7 points, 10.3 boards and 2.6 assists. He is also draining 61.4% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Per game, Scottie Barnes provides the Raptors 20 points, 8 boards and 6.5 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Gradey Dick's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Chris Boucher's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.