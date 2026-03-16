Hawks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Peacock

The Atlanta Hawks (36-31) take a nine-game win streak into a home matchup with the Orlando Magic (38-28), winners of seven straight. The Magic are underdogs by only 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET (on Peacock) on Monday, March 16, 2026. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

Hawks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -2.5 232.5 -142 +120

Hawks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (57.8%)

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 35 times in 67 games with a set spread.

The Magic are 29-37-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over 32 times out of 66 chances.

Magic games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 66 opportunities (53%).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread on the road (19-14-0) than it has in home games (16-18-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Hawks hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total 13 times in 34 opportunities this season (38.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 19 times in 33 opportunities (57.6%).

Orlando has been better against the spread at home (15-19-0) than on the road (14-18-0) this year.

Magic games have gone above the over/under 55.9% of the time at home (19 of 34), and 50% of the time on the road (16 of 32).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23 points, 10.4 boards and 8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 15.8 points, 7.8 boards and 3.2 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.6 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

CJ McCollum averages 18.7 points, 3.5 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Magic.

Per game, Desmond Bane gives the Magic 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.7 points, 7.7 boards and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

The Magic receive 14.1 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 3.8 boards and 5.3 assists.

The Magic are receiving 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Tristan da Silva.

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