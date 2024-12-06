Hawks vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 6

Hawks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (12-11) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (12-10) on Friday, December 6, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.

Hawks vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -3.5 232 -164 +138

Hawks vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (57.4%)

Hawks vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Hawks have compiled a 10-13-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lakers have nine wins against the spread in 22 games this season.

Hawks games have gone over the total 15 times out of 22 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have hit the over 45.5% of the time (10 out of 22 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread on the road (6-6-0) than it has at home (4-7-0).

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under in eight of 11 home games (72.7%), compared to seven of 12 road games (58.3%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). On the road, it is .333 (4-8-0).

In terms of the over/under, Lakers games have finished over more frequently at home (five of 10, 50%) than on the road (five of 12, 41.7%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Trae Young is averaging 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dyson Daniels averages 13.6 points, 5 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clint Capela is averaging 10.5 points, 9.5 boards and 1.3 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the floor.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis' numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 11.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is also draining 53% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers receive 22.3 points per game from LeBron James, plus 7.9 boards and 9 assists.

Austin Reaves averages 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is sinking 44% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Lakers are getting 12.4 points, 2.5 boards and 4.8 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

Rui Hachimura averages 12.1 points, 5.2 boards and 1.7 assists. He is sinking 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.