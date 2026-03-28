Hawks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, NBCS-CA, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network

The Atlanta Hawks (41-33) are heavy favorites (-15) as they attempt to continue an 11-game home win streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (19-55) on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE, NBCS-CA, WANF, and Peachtree Sports Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 236.5.

Hawks vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -15 236.5 -1000 +660

Hawks vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (79.5%)

Hawks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 40 times in 74 games with a set spread.

The Kings have 29 wins against the spread in 74 games this season.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over 37 times.

The Kings have hit the over 50% of the time this season (37 of 74 games with a set point total).

Atlanta owns a worse record against the spread in home games (19-18-0) than it does in road games (21-16-0).

In home games, the Hawks eclipse the over/under 43.2% of the time (16 of 37 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 56.8% of games (21 of 37).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Sacramento has a better winning percentage at home (.395, 15-21-1 record) than away (.389, 14-21-1).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 52.6% of the time at home (20 of 38), and 47.2% of the time on the road (17 of 36).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.9 points, 8.1 assists and 10.3 boards.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.4 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

CJ McCollum averages 18.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 3 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He is also sinking 49.5% of his shots from the field.

The Kings are receiving 11.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Maxime Raynaud.

Per game, Precious Achiuwa gets the Kings 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Malik Monk gives the Kings 12.7 points, 1.9 boards and 3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Nique Clifford gets the Kings 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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