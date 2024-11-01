Hawks vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 1

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (2-3) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-2) on Friday, November 1, 2024 at State Farm Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE. The over/under is 236.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -6.5 -110 -110 236.5 -110 -110 -260 +215

Hawks vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (52.1%)

Hawks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings put together a 42-40-0 ATS record last year.

The Hawks' ATS record as underdogs of 6.5 points or greater was 6-10 last season.

Kings games hit the over 37 out of 82 times last season.

The Hawks had 45 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Sacramento covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games last year. Sacramento covered 18 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it covered 24 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

Last year, Atlanta was 15-26-0 at home against the spread (.366 winning percentage). On the road, it was 14-27-0 ATS (.341).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis' numbers last season were 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest. He also sank 59.4% of his shots from the field (ninth in league).

De'Aaron Fox's numbers last season were 26.6 points, 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. He drained 46.5% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

DeMar DeRozan recorded 24 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also made 48% of his shots from the floor.

Keegan Murray averaged 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Malik Monk's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He sank 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 28.2 points for the Hawks, plus 5.2 boards and 11.6 assists.

The Hawks get 16.8 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 11 rebounds and 4 assists.

Dyson Daniels averages 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Clint Capela averages 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is making 67.9% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 56.3% of his shots from the field.

