Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (31-34) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (16-48) on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 232.

Hawks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -8.5 232 -360 +290

Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (68.6%)

Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hawks have put together a 31-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hornets are 31-28-5 this season.

This season, 38 of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total out of 64 chances.

Hornets games this season have gone over the point total 35.9% of the time (23 out of 64 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (17-16-0) than it has at home (14-18-0).

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 20 of 32 home matchups (62.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 18 of 33 games (54.5%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results away (15-13-2) than at home (16-15-3).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 26.5% of the time at home (nine of 34), and 46.7% of the time away (14 of 30).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 3.1 boards and 11.5 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 12.7 points, 8.4 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 5 assists and 10 boards.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 8.5 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 55.9% from the floor.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21.2 points, 7.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 43.9% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Per game, LaMelo Ball gives the Hornets 25.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Hornets are getting 15.7 points, 9.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Mark Williams.

The Hornets are getting 5.4 points, 6.6 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

Per game, Brandon Miller provides the Hornets 21 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.