Hawks vs. Hornets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 25

Hawks vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDS-SE(ATL) and FDS-SE(CHA)

The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) host the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Hawks are 4-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is 230.5.

Hawks vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -4 -112 -108 230.5 -110 -110 -180 +152

Hawks vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (77%)

Hawks vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hawks compiled a 29-53-0 record against the spread last season.

The Hornets went 30-36-3 as underdogs of 4 points or more last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 45 times in Hawks games.

There were 43 Hornets games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

Atlanta sported a better record against the spread at home (15-26-0) than it did on the road (14-27-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Charlotte had a better winning percentage at home (.439, 18-20-3 record) than away (.366, 15-26-0).

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Trae Young put up points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.8 assists last year. He also averaged 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's numbers last season were 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He drained 42.8% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.0 triples (ninth in NBA).

Clint Capela's stats last season included 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He sank 57.1% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Johnson recorded 16.0 points, 8.7 boards and 3.6 assists. He sank 51.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers last season were 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He made 45.9% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges put up 21.0 points last season, plus 3.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Brandon Miller recorded 17.3 points, 2.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Nick Richards recorded 9.7 points, 8.0 boards and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Grant Williams' stats last season were 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Josh Green's stats last season were 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

