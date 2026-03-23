Hawks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-46) are heavy underdogs (by 13.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (39-32) on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The point total is set at 240.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -13.5 240.5 -752 +530

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (72.9%)

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Hawks have compiled a 38-33-0 record against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies are 32-36-2 against the spread this season.

Hawks games have gone over the total 35 times out of 70 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this year have hit the over on 33 of 70 set point totals (47.1%).

In home games, Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread (18-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-15-0).

At home, the Hawks go over the over/under 41.7% of the time (15 of 36 games). They hit the over more often in away games, exceeding the total in 57.1% of games (20 of 35).

Against the spread, Memphis has performed better at home (16-18-0) than on the road (16-18-2).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 34) than away (15 of 36) this season.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.7 points, 8 assists and 10.4 rebounds.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.7 points, 6.6 boards and 6 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 boards and 3.3 assists.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 boards.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.2 points, 2.6 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also sinking 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 44% from 3-point range (sixth in league), with 2 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies are receiving 12.7 points, 3.2 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Jaylen Wells.

The Grizzlies receive 11.5 points per game from GG Jackson, plus 4.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Grizzlies get 7.2 points per game from Walter Clayton Jr., plus 2 boards and 3.8 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 7.3 points per game from Taylor Hendricks, plus 3.6 rebounds and 1 assists.

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