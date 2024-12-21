Hawks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) face the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) as just 1-point favorites on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 241.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -1 241 -120 +102

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (56%)

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 20 times in 28 games with a set spread.

The Hawks are 11-17-0 against the spread this season.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 17 times this season.

Hawks games this season have gone over the point total 64.3% of the time (18 out of 28 games with a set point total).

Memphis has a better record against the spread at home (12-4-0) than it does on the road (8-3-1).

Looking at over/unders, the Grizzlies hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 16 opportunities this season (56.2%). In away games, they have hit the over eight times in 12 opportunities (66.7%).

Atlanta has performed better against the spread away (7-8-0) than at home (4-9-0) this year.

Hawks games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (10 times out of 13) than on the road (eight of 15) this season.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.8 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Santi Aldama is averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ja Morant averages 21.2 points, 4.6 boards and 8.1 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Desmond Bane is averaging 14.5 points, 4.6 assists and 5.9 boards.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 21.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.2 assists. He is also draining 39% of his shots from the field and 32% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Jalen Johnson averages 19.7 points, 10.1 boards and 5.4 assists. He is also making 50.1% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Clint Capela averages 10 points, 9.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He is draining 58.1% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

The Hawks are receiving 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

