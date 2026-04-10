Hawks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Cleveland Cavaliers (51-29) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (45-35) at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 10, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on Amazon Prime Video. The point total in the matchup is 233.5.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -7.5 233.5 -300 +245

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (52.2%)

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Hawks have gone 43-37-0 against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers are 32-46-2 against the spread this year.

Hawks games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

Cavaliers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (40 out of 80 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 20 times in 40 games at home, and it has covered 23 times in 40 games on the road.

The Hawks have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (42.5%) than away games (57.5%).

Cleveland has the same winning percentage against the spread (.400) at home (16-23-1 record) and on the road (16-23-1) this season.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Cavaliers' games have finished above the over/under at home (40%, 16 of 40) compared to away (60%, 24 of 40).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.6 points, 10.3 boards and 7.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in league).

Dyson Daniels averages 11.8 points, 6.8 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 51.6% from the floor.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Cavaliers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 8 assists for the Cavaliers.

Per game, Evan Mobley provides the Cavaliers 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks (third in league).

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from 3-point range (third in NBA), with 2 triples per contest.

The Cavaliers are receiving 10.9 points, 2.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

The Cavaliers receive 6.7 points per game from Keon Ellis, plus 1.9 rebounds and 1 assists.

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