Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSWI

The Atlanta Hawks (23-28) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a five-game home losing streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (27-22) on Friday, February 7, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSWI. The point total is 237.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -5.5 237.5 -215 +180

Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bucks win (57.7%)

Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 21-27-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 51 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 26 times out of 51 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over 31 times in 51 opportunities (60.8%).

At home, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (13-11-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (8-16-0).

The Bucks have eclipsed the total in 12 of 25 home games (48%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in 14 of 24 matchups (58.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.435, 10-13-0 record) than away (.464, 13-15-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under 69.6% of the time at home (16 of 23), and 53.6% of the time away (15 of 28).

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 5.9 assists and 12.2 boards.

Damian Lillard averages 25.1 points, 4.6 boards and 7.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Brook Lopez averages 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 boards and 2 assists.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 23.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists for the Hawks.

The Hawks get 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 boards and 5 assists.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 5.4 boards and 3.8 assists per game. He is sinking 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 57.3% of his shots from the floor (10th in NBA).

The Hawks get 11.2 points per game from Zaccharie Risacher, plus 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.