Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1
Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.
The MLB's Friday schedule includes the San Diego Padres facing the St. Louis Cardinals.
Padres vs Cardinals Game Info
- San Diego Padres (60-49) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (55-55)
- Date: Friday, August 1, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: SDPA and FDSMW
Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-200) | STL: (+168)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 10-3, 2.81 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-8, 4.04 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nick Pivetta (10-3) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (6-8) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Pivetta's team is 12-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pivetta's team is 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals are 9-10-0 against the spread when Liberatore starts. The Cardinals have a 5-1 record in Liberatore's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (57.6%)
Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Cardinals, San Diego is the favorite at -200, and St. Louis is +168 playing on the road.
Padres vs Cardinals Spread
- The Padres are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +114 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -137.
Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Cardinals on Aug. 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (60.4%) in those games.
- This year San Diego has won four of seven games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 107 opportunities.
- The Padres have posted a record of 59-48-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have won 27 of the 54 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).
- St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Cardinals have played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-48-5).
- The Cardinals have collected a 56-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.3% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Manny Machado leads San Diego with 127 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .510. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .362.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 16th in slugging.
- Machado will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .429 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 109 hits. He's batting .269 while slugging .449.
- His batting average is 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 64th.
- Tatis has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.
- Luis Arraez has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.331/.405.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 13 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.
- Xander Bogaerts has seven home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Brendan Donovan has a .358 on-base percentage and a .416 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .285.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 88th in slugging.
- Alec Burleson paces his team with 96 hits. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- He is currently 22nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Willson Contreras is hitting .257 with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
- Masyn Winn has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .270.
Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head
- 7/27/2025: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/26/2025: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/29/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/27/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
