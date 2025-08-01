Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the San Diego Padres facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (60-49) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (55-55)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSMW

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-200) | STL: (+168)

SD: (-200) | STL: (+168) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137)

SD: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 10-3, 2.81 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-8, 4.04 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nick Pivetta (10-3) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (6-8) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Pivetta's team is 12-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pivetta's team is 7-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals are 9-10-0 against the spread when Liberatore starts. The Cardinals have a 5-1 record in Liberatore's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (57.6%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Cardinals, San Diego is the favorite at -200, and St. Louis is +168 playing on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Padres are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +114 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -137.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Cardinals on Aug. 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (60.4%) in those games.

This year San Diego has won four of seven games when listed as at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 107 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 59-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 27 of the 54 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Cardinals have played in 107 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-48-5).

The Cardinals have collected a 56-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 127 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .510. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Machado will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .429 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 109 hits. He's batting .269 while slugging .449.

His batting average is 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Tatis has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Luis Arraez has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.331/.405.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 13 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has seven home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has a .358 on-base percentage and a .416 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .285.

Including all qualifying players, he is 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 88th in slugging.

Alec Burleson paces his team with 96 hits. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Willson Contreras is hitting .257 with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Masyn Winn has 23 doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks while batting .270.

Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/27/2025: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/27/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

