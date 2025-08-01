Athletics vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1
Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.
On Friday in MLB, the Athletics are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Athletics vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Athletics (48-63) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-58)
- Date: Friday, August 1, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and ARID
Athletics vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: OAK: (-126) | ARI: (+108)
- Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Athletics vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 3-6, 4.29 ERA vs Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 3.86 ERA
The Athletics will give the nod to Jacob Lopez (3-6, 4.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 3.86 ERA). When Lopez starts, his team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season. Lopez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. DeSclafani has started only one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks failed to cover. The Diamondbacks have not been a moneyline underdog when DeSclafani starts this season.
Athletics vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.2%)
Athletics vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Diamondbacks moneyline has the Athletics as a -126 favorite, while the Diamondbacks are a +108 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Athletics are +150 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -182 to cover.
Athletics vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Athletics versus Diamondbacks, on Aug. 1, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Athletics vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Athletics have been victorious in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season, the Athletics have come away with a win six times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 110 games with a total this season.
- In 110 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 57-53-0 against the spread.
- The Diamondbacks have compiled a 16-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Diamondbacks have a record of 12-10 (54.5%).
- The Diamondbacks have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-46-6 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks have covered 44.8% of their games this season, going 47-58-0 ATS.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker leads Sacramento with 118 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .503. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Rooker will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .255 with 18 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- He ranks 82nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging in the majors.
- Soderstrom brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Nick Kurtz has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .302/.376/.663.
- Lawrence Butler has been key for Sacramento with 97 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .411.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo has racked up an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .425. Both lead the Diamondbacks. He's batting .276.
- He is 40th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Corbin Carroll leads his team with 92 hits. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- He is 103rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Ketel Marte is hitting .287 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 45 walks.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .245 with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
