Athletics vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Athletics are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Athletics (48-63) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-58)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ARID

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

OAK: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)

OAK: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 3-6, 4.29 ERA vs Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 3.86 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to Jacob Lopez (3-6, 4.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Anthony DeSclafani (1-1, 3.86 ERA). When Lopez starts, his team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season. Lopez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. DeSclafani has started only one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks failed to cover. The Diamondbacks have not been a moneyline underdog when DeSclafani starts this season.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.2%)

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Athletics vs Diamondbacks moneyline has the Athletics as a -126 favorite, while the Diamondbacks are a +108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Athletics are +150 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -182 to cover.

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Athletics versus Diamondbacks, on Aug. 1, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Athletics vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win six times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 110 games with a total this season.

In 110 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 57-53-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 16-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Diamondbacks have a record of 12-10 (54.5%).

The Diamondbacks have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-46-6 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 44.8% of their games this season, going 47-58-0 ATS.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento with 118 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .503. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Rooker will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .255 with 18 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging in the majors.

Soderstrom brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Nick Kurtz has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .302/.376/.663.

Lawrence Butler has been key for Sacramento with 97 hits, an OBP of .305 plus a slugging percentage of .411.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has racked up an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .425. Both lead the Diamondbacks. He's batting .276.

He is 40th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Corbin Carroll leads his team with 92 hits. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 103rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte is hitting .287 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 45 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .245 with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!