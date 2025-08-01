Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (53-56) vs. Chicago White Sox (40-69)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and CHSN

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-120) | CHW: (+102)

LAA: (-120) | CHW: (+102) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+158) | CHW: +1.5 (-192)

LAA: -1.5 (+158) | CHW: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-6, 4.41 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Tyler Anderson (2-6) to the mound, while Shane Smith (3-7) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Anderson's team is 15-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Anderson's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have a 7-11-0 record against the spread in Smith's starts. The White Sox have a 4-12 record in Smith's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (53.4%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +102 underdog on the road.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Angels. The White Sox are -192 to cover the spread, and the Angels are +158.

The Angels-White Sox game on Aug. 1 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 11-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of their 107 opportunities.

In 107 games with a line this season, the Angels have a mark of 59-48-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 35.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (36-65).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Chicago has a record of 36-62 (36.7%).

The White Sox have played in 104 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-52-6).

The White Sox have collected a 58-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 95 hits, batting .232 this season with 52 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .307 and a slugging percentage of .485.

He is 133rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Nolan Schanuel has a slash line of .277/.365/.403 this season and a team-best OPS of .768.

Among qualifying batters, he is 36th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.326/.462.

Neto has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Jo Adell is batting .234 with a .304 OBP and 61 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 25 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .227. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 142nd in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Andrew Benintendi has 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .236. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Luis Robert is hitting .213 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Lenyn Sosa leads his team with 91 hits and has a club-best .425 slugging percentage.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

3/30/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2025: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/27/2025: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/26/2024: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/25/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/17/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/16/2024: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2023: 9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2023: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

