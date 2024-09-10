Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
MLB action on Tuesday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Chicago White Sox.
Guardians vs White Sox Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (82-62) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-112)
- Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: NBCS-CHI
Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-235) | CHW: (+194)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-134) | CHW: +1.5 (+112)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively (Guardians) - 11-9, 4.07 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 3-9, 4.53 ERA
The Guardians will give the nod to Ben Lively (11-9) versus the White Sox and Jonathan Cannon (3-9). Lively and his team have a record of 14-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Lively's team is 12-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have an 8-9-0 record against the spread in Cannon's starts. The White Sox are 4-12 in Cannon's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Guardians win (57.8%)
Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline
- Chicago is a +194 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -235 favorite on the road.
Guardians vs White Sox Spread
- The Guardians are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-134 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is +112 to cover.
Guardians vs White Sox Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox contest on Sept. 10, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Guardians have come away with 55 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 3-1 when favored by -235 or more this year.
- Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 142 chances this season.
- The Guardians have an against the spread record of 74-68-0 in 142 games with a line this season.
- The White Sox have won 19.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-106).
- Chicago has an 8-32 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.
- The White Sox have played in 140 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-72-5).
- The White Sox have covered just 39.3% of their games this season, going 55-85-0 ATS.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.514) and total hits (150) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- He is 36th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with three walks and an RBI.
- Josh Naylor is hitting .244 with 24 doubles, 29 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 90th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.
- Steven Kwan has 134 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.
- Andres Gimenez has eight home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Andrew Vaughn has accumulated a slugging percentage of .401 and has 123 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .298.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 115th and he is 93rd in slugging.
- Vaughn hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
- Andrew Benintendi has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .223. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .287.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 113th in slugging.
- Gavin Sheets has a team-high .315 on-base percentage.
- Nicky Lopez is batting .241 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.
Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head
- 9/9/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 7/4/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
- 7/3/2024: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 7/2/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 5/12/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 5/11/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/10/2024: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/10/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 4/9/2024: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 4/8/2024: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
