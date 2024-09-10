Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (82-62) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-112)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-235) | CHW: (+194)

CLE: (-235) | CHW: (+194) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-134) | CHW: +1.5 (+112)

CLE: -1.5 (-134) | CHW: +1.5 (+112) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively (Guardians) - 11-9, 4.07 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 3-9, 4.53 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Ben Lively (11-9) versus the White Sox and Jonathan Cannon (3-9). Lively and his team have a record of 14-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Lively's team is 12-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have an 8-9-0 record against the spread in Cannon's starts. The White Sox are 4-12 in Cannon's 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (57.8%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +194 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -235 favorite on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-134 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is +112 to cover.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox contest on Sept. 10, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 55 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 3-1 when favored by -235 or more this year.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 142 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 74-68-0 in 142 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 19.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (26-106).

Chicago has an 8-32 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 140 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-72-5).

The White Sox have covered just 39.3% of their games this season, going 55-85-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.514) and total hits (150) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 36th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with three walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor is hitting .244 with 24 doubles, 29 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 90th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has 134 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.

Andres Gimenez has eight home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated a slugging percentage of .401 and has 123 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualifying players, he is 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 115th and he is 93rd in slugging.

Vaughn hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Andrew Benintendi has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks while batting .223. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has a team-high .315 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez is batting .241 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

9/9/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/4/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/3/2024: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/2/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/12/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/11/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/10/2024: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/10/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/9/2024: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/8/2024: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

