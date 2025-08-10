Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Sunday.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (60-55) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-74)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CLEG

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | CHW: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | CHW: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144)

CLE: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 5-4, 3.72 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 3-9, 4.11 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (5-4) to the mound, while Davis Martin (3-9) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Cecconi's team is 9-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cecconi's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 7-8-0 ATS in Martin's 15 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 4-11 record in Martin's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: White Sox win (50.5%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -136 favorite on the road.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +120 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -144.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-White Sox on Aug. 10, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 30, or 65.2%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cleveland has won 13 of 18 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 51 of 112 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 59-53-0 in 112 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have gone 38-70 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Chicago has gone 32-59 (35.2%).

The White Sox have played in 111 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-53-8).

The White Sox have a 61-50-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 125 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .520. All three of those stats are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .281 and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has collected 86 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .342 this season.

Kyle Manzardo has 18 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Manzardo takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .214 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .226. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Luis Robert has a .307 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .225 while slugging .366.

He ranks 149th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Lenyn Sosa has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.438) while pacing the White Sox in hits (97).

Mike Tauchman is batting .276 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

8/8/2025: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/13/2025: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/10/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

