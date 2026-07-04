Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (47-42) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-42)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and CHSN

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-144) | CHW: (+122)

CLE: (-144) | CHW: (+122) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 7-5, 2.85 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 5-4, 3.69 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Parker Messick (7-5, 2.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Sean Burke (5-4, 3.69 ERA). Messick's team is 9-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Messick's team has been victorious in 46.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-7. The White Sox are 5-8-0 ATS in Burke's 13 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have a 4-8 record in Burke's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (52.6%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -144 favorite at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The White Sox are -178 to cover, and the Guardians are +146.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Guardians-White Sox on July 4, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 25, or 54.3%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 42 of 85 chances this season.

The Guardians are 43-42-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 34-37 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.9% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Chicago has a record of 18-19 (48.6%).

In the 85 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-36-1).

The White Sox have put together a 49-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.6% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .344 to go with a slugging percentage of .391. He has a .270 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Rocchio hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Chase DeLauter is batting .270 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 47th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging in MLB.

Travis Bazzana has 54 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.347/.420.

Bazzana enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Steven Kwan has been key for Cleveland with 60 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .268.

Kwan brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .303 with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has collected 78 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .248 and slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 90th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Sam Antonacci paces his team with a .387 OBP. He has a batting average of .292 while slugging .424.

He is 17th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Colson Montgomery is batting .218 with 15 doubles, 21 home runs and 30 walks.

Chase Meidroth's .385 slugging percentage leads his team.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

7/3/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/2/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/24/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/23/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/10/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/9/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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