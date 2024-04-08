Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Cleveland Guardians playing the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (8-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-225) | CHW: (+188)

CLE: (-225) | CHW: (+188) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

CLE: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 2-0, 2.31 ERA vs Mike Soroka (White Sox) - 0-1, 4.91 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (2-0, 2.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Mike Soroka (0-1, 4.91 ERA). Allen has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Allen's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Soroka has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox went 1-1-0. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Soroka starts this season -- they lost both.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (64.8%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -225 favorite at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-110 to cover), and Cleveland is -110 to cover the runline.

The over/under for the Guardians versus White Sox contest on April 9 has been set at 9, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -225 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of 10 chances this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 8-2-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 10% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-9).

Chicago has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, and lost each game.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in two of those games (2-7-1).

The White Sox have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk while batting .261. He has an on-base percentage of .277 and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 92nd in batting average, 154th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Andres Gimenez has 12 hits and an OBP of .422, both of which lead the Guardians this season. He's batting .324 and slugging .514.

He is 32nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging in MLB.

Gimenez enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles and two RBI.

Steven Kwan has hit one homer with a team-high .489 SLG this season.

Josh Naylor has been key for Cleveland with 10 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .455.

Naylor enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a walk and three RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and five walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .429.

Yoan Moncada's 10 hits, .357 on-base percentage and .405 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .270.

Including all qualifying players, he is 81st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Braden Shewmake has a home run and a walk while hitting .188.

Korey Lee is hitting .333 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

4/8/2024: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/6/2023: 5-3 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/5/2023: 7-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2023: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/30/2023: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2023: 6-0 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-0 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/23/2023: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/22/2023: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2023: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/17/2023: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

