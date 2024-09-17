Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (87-64) vs. Minnesota Twins (79-71)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | MIN: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | MIN: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+152) | MIN: +1.5 (-184)

CLE: -1.5 (+152) | MIN: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 3-9, 5.23 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-3, 7.11 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (3-9) against the Twins and Zebby Matthews (1-3). Williams' team is 3-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Williams' team has won 22.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-7). The Twins have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Matthews' starts. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for two Matthews starts this season -- they lost both.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (51.1%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -136 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +152 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -184.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

Guardians versus Twins on Sept. 17 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 59, or 66.3%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 29 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 68 of 149 chances this season.

In 149 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 79-70-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 16 of the 42 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Minnesota has a 5-11 record (winning just 31.2% of its games).

In the 146 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-67-6).

The Twins have covered 43.8% of their games this season, going 64-82-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 159 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .515, both of which rank first among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .245 with 26 doubles, 29 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average ranks 88th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Naylor brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Steven Kwan has 138 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.

Kwan brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with seven walks.

Andres Gimenez is batting .251 with a .299 OBP and 60 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads the Twins with 116 hits. He's batting .243 and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 95th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Santana hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with a double, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Willi Castro has a .333 on-base percentage while slugging .387. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .249.

He is currently 78th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .230 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Jose Miranda has 28 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .292.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/19/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2024: 11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/17/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/4/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/6/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.