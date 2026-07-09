Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (47-45) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-47)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-134) | MIN: (+114)

CLE: (-134) | MIN: (+114) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+126) | MIN: +1.5 (-152)

CLE: -1.5 (+126) | MIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 9-4, 3.89 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 6-3, 4.59 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Gavin Williams (9-4, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Bailey Ober (6-3, 4.59 ERA). Williams' team is 9-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Williams' team has a record of 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Ober starts, the Twins are 8-4-0 against the spread. The Twins are 5-3 in Ober's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (51.5%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Guardians are +126 to cover, and the Twins are -152.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Twins game on July 9, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (53.2%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 10 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 42 of 87 chances this season.

The Guardians are 43-44-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've finished 27-31 in those games.

Minnesota has a 16-17 record (winning 48.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Twins have played in 90 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-33-2).

The Twins have gone 50-40-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland OPS (.735) this season. He has a .273 batting average, an on-base percentage of .344, and a slugging percentage of .391.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in total hits (77) this season while batting .276 with 25 extra-base hits. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

DeLauter has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 62 hits this season and has a slash line of .218/.325/.275.

Travis Bazzana has seven home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 89th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Josh Bell is batting .251 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Kody Clemens has 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 20 walks while batting .248.

Luke Keaschall's .341 on-base percentage paces his team.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

7/7/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/10/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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