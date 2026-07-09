Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Twins Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (47-45) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-47)
- Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: Twins.TV and CleGuardians.TV
Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-134) | MIN: (+114)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+126) | MIN: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 9-4, 3.89 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 6-3, 4.59 ERA
The Guardians will give the ball to Gavin Williams (9-4, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Bailey Ober (6-3, 4.59 ERA). Williams' team is 9-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Williams' team has a record of 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Ober starts, the Twins are 8-4-0 against the spread. The Twins are 5-3 in Ober's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (51.5%)
Guardians vs Twins Moneyline
- Cleveland is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +114 underdog despite being at home.
Guardians vs Twins Spread
- The Guardians are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Guardians are +126 to cover, and the Twins are -152.
Guardians vs Twins Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Twins game on July 9, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
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Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (53.2%) in those games.
- This season Cleveland has come away with a win 10 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 42 of 87 chances this season.
- The Guardians are 43-44-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've finished 27-31 in those games.
- Minnesota has a 16-17 record (winning 48.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.
- The Twins have played in 90 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-33-2).
- The Twins have gone 50-40-0 ATS this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland OPS (.735) this season. He has a .273 batting average, an on-base percentage of .344, and a slugging percentage of .391.
- Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 107th in slugging.
- Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in total hits (77) this season while batting .276 with 25 extra-base hits. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.
- DeLauter has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Steven Kwan has 62 hits this season and has a slash line of .218/.325/.275.
- Travis Bazzana has seven home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Brooks Lee is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .304.
- He is 89th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.
- Josh Bell is batting .251 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .311.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.
- Kody Clemens has 17 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 20 walks while batting .248.
- Luke Keaschall's .341 on-base percentage paces his team.
Guardians vs Twins Head to Head
- 7/7/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/10/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/19/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/3/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
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